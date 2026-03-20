Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $35,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,284,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 267,226 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,378,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,782,000 after buying an additional 115,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 104.9% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

EPRT stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Further Reading

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