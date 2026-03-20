Adamas Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:ADAM)

Adamas Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Adamas Trust Stock Performance

Adamas Trust stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. Adamas Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15.

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Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter. Adamas Trust had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

About Adamas Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

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