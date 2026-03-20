Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 176,870 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $31,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Federal Signal by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FSS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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