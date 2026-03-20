Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

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Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NECB opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $321.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.41. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NECB. Zacks Research cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northeast Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

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Northeast Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in DeKalb, Illinois. Through its principal subsidiary, the company provides a range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses in the northern Illinois market.

The company’s loan portfolio encompasses consumer and mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, SBA-guaranteed loans and agricultural credits.

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