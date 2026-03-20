Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $15.59 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after buying an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,937,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $70.04 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a “buy” rating while trimming its price target to $92, signifying continued analyst confidence in BSX’s longer-term growth despite a modest cut to near-term expectations. Read More.

Truist kept a “buy” rating while trimming its price target to $92, signifying continued analyst confidence in BSX’s longer-term growth despite a modest cut to near-term expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and screeners continue to list Boston Scientific as a defensive healthcare pick amid broader market volatility, supporting demand from investors seeking lower-correlation names. Read More.

Analyst commentary and screeners continue to list Boston Scientific as a defensive healthcare pick amid broader market volatility, supporting demand from investors seeking lower-correlation names. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care indices were softer in late trading today, which weighs on BSX alongside peers but reflects sector-wide pressure rather than company-specific fundamentals. Read More.

Health-care indices were softer in late trading today, which weighs on BSX alongside peers but reflects sector-wide pressure rather than company-specific fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance: Boston Scientific underperformed some competitors in today’s session, signalling short-term selling pressure versus the group. Read More.

Relative performance: Boston Scientific underperformed some competitors in today’s session, signalling short-term selling pressure versus the group. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific amended its recall for Accolade pacemakers, expanding the affected population to about 1.6 million devices and updating related software remediation — a material safety/recall development that raises regulatory, replacement and reputational risks. Read More.

Boston Scientific amended its recall for Accolade pacemakers, expanding the affected population to about 1.6 million devices and updating related software remediation — a material safety/recall development that raises regulatory, replacement and reputational risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The New York Times reported Boston Scientific had internal test results in 2025 showing an “extremely high failure rate” for some pacemaker batteries and that management knew of battery problems for years — a disclosure likely increasing litigation and regulatory scrutiny. Read More.

The New York Times reported Boston Scientific had internal test results in 2025 showing an “extremely high failure rate” for some pacemaker batteries and that management knew of battery problems for years — a disclosure likely increasing litigation and regulatory scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities-class-action lawsuits tied to disclosures (class period Jul 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026), and several investor-alerts remind shareholders of an early-May deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status — increasing legal risk and potential costs. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities-class-action lawsuits tied to disclosures (class period Jul 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026), and several investor-alerts remind shareholders of an early-May deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status — increasing legal risk and potential costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst downgrades/expectation cuts (UBS among them) have lowered near-term estimates, compounding downward pressure on the stock while investors reassess guidance and litigation/recall impacts. Read More.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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