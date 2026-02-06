Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $654,000 Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP $UNG

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 490.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 41.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

UNG opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $410.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

