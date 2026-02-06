GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0029. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.0010, with a volume of 955,400 shares.

GASFRAC Energy Services Stock Down 66.7%

GASFRAC Energy Services Company Profile

GASFRAC Energy Services is an oilfield services provider specializing in innovative hydraulic fracturing technologies. The company’s proprietary waterless fracturing process uses a gelled propane system that replaces conventional water-based fracs, reducing water usage and minimizing environmental impact. By leveraging a dry, gelled solvent, the technology helps maintain fracture conductivity and simplifies post-fracturing clean-up operations for oil and natural gas producers.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, GASFRAC operates primarily in key North American resource plays, including Western Canada’s Montney and Duvernay formations and prominent U.S.

