MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.20. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 59,741 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MIND C.T.I. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.58.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 273,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. is a provider of operations support systems (OSS) and network automation solutions for telecommunications service providers and cable operators. The company’s product portfolio includes service fulfillment, inventory and resource management, trouble ticketing, network monitoring, mediation, revenue assurance and analytics modules. By integrating these modules through a unified platform, MIND C.T.I. enables service providers to streamline service activation, reduce manual intervention, improve network visibility and drive operational efficiencies.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MIND C.T.I.

