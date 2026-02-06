Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.32 and traded as high as C$40.29. Parkland shares last traded at C$39.84, with a volume of 1,329,226 shares.

Parkland Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.32.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. Parkland had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.83%.The company had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated. A variety of brands enable Parkland to market and distribute its petroleum products to a range of markets.

