MONECO Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,086,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $102.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

