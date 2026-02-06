The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stake Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after acquiring an additional 531,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,409,000 after purchasing an additional 211,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,077 shares of company stock valued at $28,285,973. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Quarterly results beat and raised guidance: Schwab reported an EPS and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting the company's earnings outlook and fundamentals.

Dividend increased: Company declared a higher quarterly dividend ($0.32 vs. prior $0.27), improving income appeal and signaling confidence in cash flow.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive: Multiple firms have reiterated buy/market-outperform ratings and lifted targets in recent weeks, leaving a Consensus "Moderate Buy" and a mid?teens upside to consensus targets.

Management messaging on product positioning and Gen Z adoption: CEO comments and TV interviews highlight Schwab's strategy to avoid "gambling"-style experiences and emphasize long?term investor engagement — a strategic positive but longer?term in impact.

Coverage of prediction markets / industry commentary: CEO interviews on prediction markets and crypto are getting press; interesting for product positioning but unlikely to move near-term fundamentals materially.

Large insider sales by the chairman: Walter W. Bettinger sold ~257,410 shares across Feb. 3–4 for roughly $26.8M, representing a sizable reduction in his holdings — a clear near?term negative for investor sentiment.

Other insider selling: General Counsel Peter Morgan III sold ~7,595 shares recently; additional insider disposals amplify market worry about timing of insider liquidity.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

