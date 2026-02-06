StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $7.92. StealthGas shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 128,911 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, StealthGas currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GASS

StealthGas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $287.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 35.02%.The company had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,067,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc is an international shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), including propane, butane and ammonia. The company operates a fleet of modern pressurized LPG carriers with capacities ranging from approximately 2,500 to 9,100 cubic meters, providing safe and efficient carriage of petrochemical gases worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, StealthGas is headquartered in Athens, Greece, with additional commercial and operational offices in major shipping centers across Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.