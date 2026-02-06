Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 414,581 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,581 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $46,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,004,000 after buying an additional 1,089,599 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $104,843,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 150.1% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of TTEK opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

