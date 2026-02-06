Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 319,073 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 319,073 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $41,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $217,811.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,128.98. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $448,177. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

