Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 49,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,612,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $87,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VWO stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

