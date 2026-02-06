D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5,063.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,740 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $79,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 99,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $157.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $158.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

