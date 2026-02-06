AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $111,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 81,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

