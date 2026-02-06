WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$330.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$330.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 4th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$259.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$267.97. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$217.42 and a 1-year high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of C$4.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

