WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$330.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$330.83.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 4th.
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of C$4.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).
