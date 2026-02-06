Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $410.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.1176.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $405.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.22. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total transaction of $956,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $792,375.80. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,575,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5,925.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 906,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,572,000 after acquiring an additional 891,153 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after acquiring an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451,038 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

