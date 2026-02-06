Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $13.80

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.8020.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 4.8%
Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.
The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.
