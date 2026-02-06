Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $255.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.95 and a 200-day moving average of $243.43. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

