BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 123,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.