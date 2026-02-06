BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 111,836 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,836 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carnival were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 3.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 155,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 22,155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

