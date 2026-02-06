BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.