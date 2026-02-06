BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 28,118 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 205.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $5,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,100,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,082.12. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 268,294 shares of company stock worth $17,214,273 over the last 90 days. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FOX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

