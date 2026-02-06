BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 28,118 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 205.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: FOX reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $5.18B (up 2% YoY) and EPS $0.82 vs. consensus $0.47, driven by stronger advertising, cable programming and Tubi/streaming momentum. This is the main earnings catalyst supporting the stock. PR Newswire: FOX reports Q2 results
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $77 (equal weight), citing upside to the shares and stronger business trends — the largest PT increase among the brokers cited and signals constructive analyst sentiment. The Fly: Morgan Stanley PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its target to $70 (in-line), another upward revision that reinforces the view that recent ad and distribution strength is durable. The Fly: Evercore PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $69 (neutral rating), adding another vote of confidence from the sell-side. Benzinga: JPMorgan PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared—FOX announced a $0.28 per-share dividend with an ex-dividend date of March 4, which supports income-focused holders and underscores management’s capital-return posture.
- Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings call transcript is available — investors should review management commentary for guidance, ad demand outlook, sports/Tubi trends and margin dynamics. Yahoo Finance: Q2 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 deep-dive coverage highlights broad-based growth across news, sports and streaming (Tubi), helpful context for longer-term revenue diversification but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance: Q4 deep dive
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating but cut its price target from $80 to $75 — a downward revision that may have capped upside and contributed to intraday selling pressure. The Fly: Wells Fargo PT cut
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $76.39.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 12.58%.
Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FOX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.
Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.
