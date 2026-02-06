Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $292,194,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,624,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,659 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,414,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,976 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after purchasing an additional 910,206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,654,000 after purchasing an additional 870,103 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 2025 beat and strong results — EPD reported a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with record 2025 EBITDA and an updated capital-return plan (larger buybacks) that buoy investor confidence.

Capital returns & valuation focus — Analysts and commentators highlighted how record Q4 results plus bigger buybacks affect valuation and yield, supporting the case for steady distributable cash flow and shareholder returns.

Price-target lift from Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo raised its target to $38 (now "equal weight"), implying mid-single-digit upside and lending some support to the stock.

Consensus remains constructive — MarketBeat's compilation shows an average "Moderate Buy" from covering brokerages (mix of buy/hold/sell), indicating varied views despite the strong quarter.

Scotiabank stays on "hold" — Some brokers remain cautious and kept neutral ratings, which tempers upside even after the beat.

Analyst estimate trims — US Capital Advisors trimmed FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts modestly, which can pressure sentiment as forward estimates are revised.

Profit-taking and volatility after the beat — EPD briefly rallied (reports note a jump after the earnings beat) and then gave back gains; higher-than-average volume suggests short-term profit-taking and rotation.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

