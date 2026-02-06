Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 target price on Equifax in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

NYSE EFX opened at $190.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.02. Equifax has a 1-year low of $166.02 and a 1-year high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

