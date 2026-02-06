BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 179,579 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,579 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.