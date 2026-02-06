GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Financial Contrast

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -26.95% 8.00% 1.65% Security National Financial 5.46% 5.30% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

GoHealth has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 1 2 1 0 2.00 Security National Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

GoHealth presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Security National Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $798.89 million 0.07 -$2.93 million ($15.86) -0.12 Security National Financial $334.52 million 0.68 $26.54 million $0.73 11.99

Security National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoHealth beats Security National Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

