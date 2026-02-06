Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%.The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 7,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — EPS $1.40 vs. $0.77 consensus and revenue topped estimates; management highlighted profitable segment performance. Spectrum Brands shares rise as Q1 earnings surpass expectations
- Positive Sentiment: $300M share?repurchase program and reiteration of fiscal?2026 net?sales growth targets — shareholder return + steady top?line guidance support the stock. Spectrum Brands outlines $300M share repurchase program and reiterates net sales growth targets for fiscal 2026 amid pet care recovery
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/technical support — Royal Bank of Canada gave an “Outperform” and IBD lifted SPB’s RS rating to 72, which can attract momentum investors. Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcripts available with more detail on segment trends, cost actions and the pet?care recovery — useful for assessing sustainability of margins and guidance. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained — company declared a quarterly dividend (record Feb 17), modest yield (~2.8%) that supports income investors but is unlikely to move valuation materially. Spectrum Brands (SPB) Q4 Earnings Report Preview: What To Look For
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down ~3.3% year?over?year and net margin remains modest; these underlying trends temper the beat and raise questions about sustainability. Spectrum (SPB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.
