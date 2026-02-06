Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%.The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 7,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

