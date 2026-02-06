Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.5556.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

