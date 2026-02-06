Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Financial Survey

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Ituran Location and Control”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $6.76 billion 0.77 $116.00 million ($4.68) -7.41 Ituran Location and Control $336.26 million N/A $53.65 million $2.84 15.75

Analyst Ratings

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ituran Location and Control. Resideo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Resideo Technologies and Ituran Location and Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Ituran Location and Control 0 0 2 0 3.00

Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Ituran Location and Control has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Resideo Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies -8.85% 14.96% 4.59% Ituran Location and Control 16.23% 27.68% 16.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Resideo Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing services. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

