SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.7143.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SouthState Bank in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 37,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSB opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03. SouthState Bank has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $686.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

