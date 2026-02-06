Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $69.38

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.3750.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th.

LivaNova stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,427,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LivaNova by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 714.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 902,447 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $36,657,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,969,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,559,000 after purchasing an additional 544,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

