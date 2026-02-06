Contrasting Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix and Burberry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 1 4 1 0 2.00 Burberry Group 0 0 0 5 4.00

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -2.23% -14.38% -5.88% Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Burberry Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.47 -$28.74 million ($0.16) -27.50 Burberry Group $3.14 billion 1.74 -$95.68 million N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burberry Group.

Summary

Burberry Group beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

