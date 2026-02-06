Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Toro in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Toro Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.82. Toro has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $97.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.