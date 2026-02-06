Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 397 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 397.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 420 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

LON ROR opened at GBX 370.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.29. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 266.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 373.40.

Rotork announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

