Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $513.59 and last traded at $503.7290, with a volume of 1061482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.59.

The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.75.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,337,000 after buying an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.14.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

