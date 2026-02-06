Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $513.59 and last traded at $503.7290, with a volume of 1061482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.59.
The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS.
Hubbell Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.
Key Headlines Impacting Hubbell
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong FY guidance — Hubbell reported $4.73 EPS vs. $4.70 expected and roughly $1.49B in revenue; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.15–$19.85, supporting a growth narrative. Hubbell Incorporated 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — Evercore raised its target to $585 (outperform) and JPMorgan raised its target to $532 (neutral), signaling institutional support for the growth outlook. Evercore ISI price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Data-center and grid tailwinds — Management highlighted accelerating demand from data centers and grid interconnection that lifted Q4 results and underpins the company’s 7–9% sales-growth outlook for 2026. Hubbell anticipates 7-percent-to-9-percent total sales growth
- Positive Sentiment: Aclara360 is positioned to convert grid data into recurring revenue, which could improve margins and long-term visibility on services revenue. Hubbell’s Aclara360 Aims To Turn Grid Data Into Recurring Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Bull case writeups and investor pieces reiterate strengths (ROIC, FCF) but also note current valuation, making the stock a debated buy/hold among investors. Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB): A Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: Consideration of AI/data demand — A Seeking Alpha piece calls Hubbell an “unexpected AI beneficiary” due to data-center exposure but warns shares look fully valued, highlighting valuation risk despite growth. Hubbell: An Unexpected AI Beneficiary, But Shares Look Fully Valued
- Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance — MarketWatch notes HUBB underperformed peers on a recent session, which can pressure short-term momentum despite the fundamentals. Hubbell Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors
- Negative Sentiment: Headline noise unrelated to the company — Recent pieces about the historic “Hubbell Trading Post” (Navajo site) have circulated and could cause name-confusion in media feeds; not an operational issue for Hubbell Inc., but can create short-term distracting headlines. Navajo history at Hubbell Trading Post in Arizona may be at risk Trump park changes could erase Navajo history at Hubbell Trading Post
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,337,000 after buying an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hubbell Trading Down 0.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.14.
Hubbell Company Profile
Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.
The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.
