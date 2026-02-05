Brian Read Sells 1,547 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $16,754.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 329,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,514.03. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Read sold 3,185 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $32,901.05.

On Thursday, January 8th, Brian Read sold 4,748 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $75,065.88.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Brian Read sold 1,863 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $19,319.31.

On Friday, December 12th, Brian Read sold 6,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $88,105.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Brian Read sold 371 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $4,403.77.

On Thursday, December 4th, Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brian Read sold 2,057 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $20,199.74.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 5,272,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,584. The company has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SERV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Key Stories Impacting Serve Robotics

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential market expansion — the City of North Vancouver is set to consider food delivery robots, which could open a new municipal pilot/permit opportunity for Serve if approved. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots

Potential market expansion — the City of North Vancouver is set to consider food delivery robots, which could open a new municipal pilot/permit opportunity for Serve if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed routine sales (small single-digit percentage reductions in their holdings) across Feb 3–4 — these include filings from the CFO and other officers. These transactions could be personal liquidity events rather than a vote of no confidence, but they still increase supply pressure. Insider Form 4

Multiple insiders disclosed routine sales (small single-digit percentage reductions in their holdings) across Feb 3–4 — these include filings from the CFO and other officers. These transactions could be personal liquidity events rather than a vote of no confidence, but they still increase supply pressure. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling by top executives — including the CEO, COO and others — occurred the same day (collectively several tens of thousands of shares). Markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative signal; expect continued scrutiny and potential short-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4

Concentrated insider selling by top executives — including the CEO, COO and others — occurred the same day (collectively several tens of thousands of shares). Markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative signal; expect continued scrutiny and potential short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Viral negative PR — a widely viewed video showed a Serve delivery robot sidestepping a homeless man in Miami, drawing public backlash and raising reputational and regulatory concerns. That sort of footage can accelerate municipal pushback or stricter operating rules. Viral delivery robot video

Viral negative PR — a widely viewed video showed a Serve delivery robot sidestepping a homeless man in Miami, drawing public backlash and raising reputational and regulatory concerns. That sort of footage can accelerate municipal pushback or stricter operating rules. Negative Sentiment: Broader community resistance — coverage (FastCompany and others) highlights growing neighborhood pushback against sidewalk delivery robots, a longer-term regulatory and adoption risk that could limit rollouts or raise compliance costs. Neighborhood pushback article

Broader community resistance — coverage (FastCompany and others) highlights growing neighborhood pushback against sidewalk delivery robots, a longer-term regulatory and adoption risk that could limit rollouts or raise compliance costs. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent fundamentals — Serve missed the last EPS estimate, remains unprofitable with negative margins, and analysts project continued losses this year; that background makes the stock more sensitive to negative headlines and insider selling. (Company earnings release Nov. 12; consensus estimates updated accordingly.)

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Further Reading

