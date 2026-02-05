Brian Read Sells 1,547 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $16,754.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 329,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,514.03. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Read sold 3,185 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $32,901.05.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Brian Read sold 4,748 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $75,065.88.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Brian Read sold 1,863 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $19,319.31.
- On Friday, December 12th, Brian Read sold 6,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $88,105.00.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Brian Read sold 371 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $4,403.77.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00.
- On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brian Read sold 2,057 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $20,199.74.
Serve Robotics Stock Down 9.5%
Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 5,272,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,584. The company has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $23.10.
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on SERV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV
Key Stories Impacting Serve Robotics
Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential market expansion — the City of North Vancouver is set to consider food delivery robots, which could open a new municipal pilot/permit opportunity for Serve if approved. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed routine sales (small single-digit percentage reductions in their holdings) across Feb 3–4 — these include filings from the CFO and other officers. These transactions could be personal liquidity events rather than a vote of no confidence, but they still increase supply pressure. Insider Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling by top executives — including the CEO, COO and others — occurred the same day (collectively several tens of thousands of shares). Markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative signal; expect continued scrutiny and potential short-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Viral negative PR — a widely viewed video showed a Serve delivery robot sidestepping a homeless man in Miami, drawing public backlash and raising reputational and regulatory concerns. That sort of footage can accelerate municipal pushback or stricter operating rules. Viral delivery robot video
- Negative Sentiment: Broader community resistance — coverage (FastCompany and others) highlights growing neighborhood pushback against sidewalk delivery robots, a longer-term regulatory and adoption risk that could limit rollouts or raise compliance costs. Neighborhood pushback article
- Negative Sentiment: Weak recent fundamentals — Serve missed the last EPS estimate, remains unprofitable with negative margins, and analysts project continued losses this year; that background makes the stock more sensitive to negative headlines and insider selling. (Company earnings release Nov. 12; consensus estimates updated accordingly.)
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.
The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.