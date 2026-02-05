Evan Dunn Sells 2,700 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $27,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 203,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,361.60. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Evan Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Evan Dunn sold 598 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $7,660.38.
- On Monday, December 8th, Evan Dunn sold 504 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $6,763.68.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of SERV stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 5,272,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
Serve Robotics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential market expansion — the City of North Vancouver is set to consider food delivery robots, which could open a new municipal pilot/permit opportunity for Serve if approved. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed routine sales (small single-digit percentage reductions in their holdings) across Feb 3–4 — these include filings from the CFO and other officers. These transactions could be personal liquidity events rather than a vote of no confidence, but they still increase supply pressure. Insider Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling by top executives — including the CEO, COO and others — occurred the same day (collectively several tens of thousands of shares). Markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative signal; expect continued scrutiny and potential short-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Viral negative PR — a widely viewed video showed a Serve delivery robot sidestepping a homeless man in Miami, drawing public backlash and raising reputational and regulatory concerns. That sort of footage can accelerate municipal pushback or stricter operating rules. Viral delivery robot video
- Negative Sentiment: Broader community resistance — coverage (FastCompany and others) highlights growing neighborhood pushback against sidewalk delivery robots, a longer-term regulatory and adoption risk that could limit rollouts or raise compliance costs. Neighborhood pushback article
- Negative Sentiment: Weak recent fundamentals — Serve missed the last EPS estimate, remains unprofitable with negative margins, and analysts project continued losses this year; that background makes the stock more sensitive to negative headlines and insider selling. (Company earnings release Nov. 12; consensus estimates updated accordingly.)
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Serve Robotics by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at $55,000.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.
The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.
