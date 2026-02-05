Evan Dunn Sells 2,700 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $27,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 203,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,361.60. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Evan Dunn sold 598 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $7,660.38.

On Monday, December 8th, Evan Dunn sold 504 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $6,763.68.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of SERV stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 5,272,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential market expansion — the City of North Vancouver is set to consider food delivery robots, which could open a new municipal pilot/permit opportunity for Serve if approved. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots

Potential market expansion — the City of North Vancouver is set to consider food delivery robots, which could open a new municipal pilot/permit opportunity for Serve if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed routine sales (small single-digit percentage reductions in their holdings) across Feb 3–4 — these include filings from the CFO and other officers. These transactions could be personal liquidity events rather than a vote of no confidence, but they still increase supply pressure. Insider Form 4

Multiple insiders disclosed routine sales (small single-digit percentage reductions in their holdings) across Feb 3–4 — these include filings from the CFO and other officers. These transactions could be personal liquidity events rather than a vote of no confidence, but they still increase supply pressure. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling by top executives — including the CEO, COO and others — occurred the same day (collectively several tens of thousands of shares). Markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative signal; expect continued scrutiny and potential short-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4

Concentrated insider selling by top executives — including the CEO, COO and others — occurred the same day (collectively several tens of thousands of shares). Markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative signal; expect continued scrutiny and potential short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Viral negative PR — a widely viewed video showed a Serve delivery robot sidestepping a homeless man in Miami, drawing public backlash and raising reputational and regulatory concerns. That sort of footage can accelerate municipal pushback or stricter operating rules. Viral delivery robot video

Viral negative PR — a widely viewed video showed a Serve delivery robot sidestepping a homeless man in Miami, drawing public backlash and raising reputational and regulatory concerns. That sort of footage can accelerate municipal pushback or stricter operating rules. Negative Sentiment: Broader community resistance — coverage (FastCompany and others) highlights growing neighborhood pushback against sidewalk delivery robots, a longer-term regulatory and adoption risk that could limit rollouts or raise compliance costs. Neighborhood pushback article

Broader community resistance — coverage (FastCompany and others) highlights growing neighborhood pushback against sidewalk delivery robots, a longer-term regulatory and adoption risk that could limit rollouts or raise compliance costs. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent fundamentals — Serve missed the last EPS estimate, remains unprofitable with negative margins, and analysts project continued losses this year; that background makes the stock more sensitive to negative headlines and insider selling. (Company earnings release Nov. 12; consensus estimates updated accordingly.)

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Serve Robotics by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.