Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Total December?quarter revenue was $162.3 million , down 6.3% YoY and 11.1% sequentially; non?GAAP gross margin was 22.2% and non?GAAP EPS was a $0.16 loss .

AOS reports traction in advanced computing and AI with design wins for high?performance medium?voltage MOSFETs (hot?swap and intermediate?bus converters) and expanding BOM content with a Tier?1 U.S. smartphone customer.

AOS reports traction in advanced computing and AI with design wins for (hot?swap and intermediate?bus converters) and expanding BOM content with a Tier?1 U.S. smartphone customer. Management monetized ~ 20% of its Chongqing JV for an aggregate $150M (installment receipts underway) while retaining an 18.9% stake and repurchased ~ $13.9M of shares, bolstering financial flexibility.

Management monetized ~ of its Chongqing JV for an aggregate (installment receipts underway) while retaining an 18.9% stake and repurchased ~ of shares, bolstering financial flexibility. Company is accelerating targeted R&D (planning ~ 25% YoY increase for calendar 2026) and modestly higher CapEx to support higher?value product programs, which will pressure near?term OpEx before expected future benefits.

Company is accelerating targeted R&D (planning ~ increase for calendar 2026) and modestly higher CapEx to support higher?value product programs, which will pressure near?term OpEx before expected future benefits. March guidance: revenue ~$160M ± $10M and non?GAAP gross margin ~21% ± 1%; management calls March a near?term trough with growth expected to resume in June and accelerate into 2027.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 597,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,216. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $676.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $37,933.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,863.28. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 232,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

