Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Gen Digital also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.540-2.560 EPS.

Gen Digital Trading Down 2.2%

Gen Digital stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 10,320,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,600,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,473,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,869 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,786,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at $30,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gen Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,558,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,565,000 after buying an additional 1,015,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

