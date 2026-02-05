Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.090-2.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 190,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.59. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -325.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.50 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 110.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

