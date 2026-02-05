JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $56.93. 10,176,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,488,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
