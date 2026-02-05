JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $56.93. 10,176,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,488,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

