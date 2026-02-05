CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Zacks reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,941. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFBK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

