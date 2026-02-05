Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.0 million-$260.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.3 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.810-1.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,369,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tenable has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $378,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Tenable by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 616,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,340 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 125,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

