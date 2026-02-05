Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $312.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.28 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 59.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Lightspeed Commerce’s conference call:

Strong quarter and upgraded outlook: management reported $312.3M revenue, $20.2M Adjusted EBITDA (+22%), reiterated positive free cash flow (second consecutive quarter) and raised Q4 and FY2026 guidance (Q4 revenue ~$280–284M; FY revenue ~$1.216–1.22B; Q4 adj. EBITDA ~$50M; FY adj. EBITDA ~$72M).

Strong quarter and upgraded outlook: management reported revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (+22%), reiterated positive free cash flow (second consecutive quarter) and raised Q4 and FY2026 guidance (Q4 revenue ~$280–284M; FY revenue ~$1.216–1.22B; Q4 adj. EBITDA ~$50M; FY adj. EBITDA ~$72M). Growth engines accelerating: North America Retail and Europe Hospitality (now ~two?thirds of revenue) grew 21% YoY and added ~ 2,600 net new locations—the fastest location growth since the transformation—with a 150?rep outbound sales force fully hired to scale acquisition.

Growth engines accelerating: and (now ~two?thirds of revenue) grew 21% YoY and added ~ net new locations—the fastest location growth since the transformation—with a 150?rep outbound sales force fully hired to scale acquisition. Product/AI-driven ARPU strategy: launched Lightspeed AI , Marketplace (wholesale), Tempo, Reservations and Tasks plus deeper payments/wholesale integration; management says proprietary payments and wholesale data will drive module attachment and higher ARPU.

Product/AI-driven ARPU strategy: launched , (wholesale), Tempo, Reservations and Tasks plus deeper payments/wholesale integration; management says proprietary payments and wholesale data will drive module attachment and higher ARPU. Hardware margin headwind: management is using strategic discounts and free payment terminals to win customers, which pushed hardware gross margins down and could persist (company cited hardware margin ranges around -50% to -60% depending on new business mix).

Hardware margin headwind: management is using strategic discounts and free payment terminals to win customers, which pushed hardware gross margins down and could persist (company cited hardware margin ranges around depending on new business mix). Healthy balance sheet and capital allocation optionality: cash of ~$479M, ~$200M remaining on buyback authority after $179M repurchased last 12 months (shares outstanding down ~10% YoY), and plans to prudently grow the high?margin merchant cash advance business (?$106M outstanding).

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 2,299,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and stronger fundamentals — Lightspeed reported $0.15 EPS (above estimates) and $312.3M revenue (+11.5% YoY), improved gross margins to ~43%, positive operating cash flow ($28.9M) and $14.9M adjusted free cash flow; management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. PR Newswire

Q3 beat and stronger fundamentals — Lightspeed reported $0.15 EPS (above estimates) and $312.3M revenue (+11.5% YoY), improved gross margins to ~43%, positive operating cash flow ($28.9M) and $14.9M adjusted free cash flow; management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target action — BTIG trimmed its target from $16 to $15 but maintained a Buy rating, still implying roughly ~60% upside from current levels; that’s supportive but slightly less bullish than before. Benzinga

Analyst price-target action — BTIG trimmed its target from $16 to $15 but maintained a Buy rating, still implying roughly ~60% upside from current levels; that’s supportive but slightly less bullish than before. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analysis coverage — Zacks and others published takes that the quarter beat consensus and notable metrics warrant closer inspection (customer adds, GTV, regional trends). These writeups summarize the beats and where to watch next. Zacks: Q3 key metrics

Media/analysis coverage — Zacks and others published takes that the quarter beat consensus and notable metrics warrant closer inspection (customer adds, GTV, regional trends). These writeups summarize the beats and where to watch next. Negative Sentiment: Guidance nuance — Q4 revenue was guided to roughly $280.0M–$284.0M versus a consensus ~$284.5M (a slight shortfall at the top end), and FY revenue guidance centered near ~$1.2B; modestly softer near-term guidance can cap upside despite the beat. Lightspeed press release / slide deck

Guidance nuance — Q4 revenue was guided to roughly $280.0M–$284.0M versus a consensus ~$284.5M (a slight shortfall at the top end), and FY revenue guidance centered near ~$1.2B; modestly softer near-term guidance can cap upside despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Street stance remains cautious — Aggregate analyst coverage skews toward Hold (majority of analysts rate the name Hold), limiting conviction and keeping selling pressure possible even after the beat. DefenseWorld / MarketBeat summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company’s product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

