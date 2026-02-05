Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 78.20, with a volume of 144764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of £62.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 13.51.

About Alternative Income REIT

AIRE own and actively manage a diversified portfolio of UK properties let to a range of strong tenant covenants, with a particular focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors, which generates resilient and growing income returns. Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to offer investors a secure, diversified and inflation-linked income return, whilst at least maintaining capital values in real terms, through exposure to alternative and specialist real estate sectors such as automotive & petroleum, education, healthcare, hotels and industrials.

The Group invests in freehold and long UK leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors.

