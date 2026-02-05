Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.79.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,378. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.59 and a 52-week high of C$75.50. The firm has a market cap of C$87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Troy Ward Little sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.61, for a total value of C$545,395.71. Also, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 43,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.53, for a total value of C$2,711,550.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock worth $10,208,871. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

