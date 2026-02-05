H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR.UN
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0%
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$201.73 million for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 EPS for the current year.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off. H&R is currently undergoing a five-year, strategic repositioning to transform into a simplified, growth-oriented company focusing on multi-residential and industrial properties to surface significant value for unitholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.